UrduPoint.com

POS Integration To Ensure Under Law In Retail Outlets: FBR

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 08:27 PM

POS Integration to ensure under law in retail outlets: FBR

The Federal Board Revenue on Monday said that Point of Sale (POS) Integration to be ensured by all means possible under law in the retail outlets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :The Federal board Revenue on Monday said that Point of Sale (POS) Integration to be ensured by all means possible under law in the retail outlets.

In its countrywide drive for enforcement of Point of Sale (POS) Integration, and to ensure digital monitoring/ reporting of sales, the FBR issued orders for action U/S 40-B of the Sales Tax Act, 1990 on Damas Jewelers, which is a large retail outlet of gems and jewelry, located on MM Alam Road, Lahore, said a press release issued by FBR here.

The retail outlet was required to integrate with POS system but despite repeated reminders, it didn't integrate its business with the POS system of FBR.

It was prima facie involved in under reporting of the sales, causing substantial loss to national exchequer.

It is important to mention that FBR has decided to impose Section 40B at retail outlets of Tier-1 retailers which either haven't integrated with POS system or continue to flout the law by engaging in fraudulent sales despite opting for integration.

The law must be implemented by all means possible.

Therefore, a team of the Zone-II, Regional Tax Office, and Lahore reached the business premises of the Registered Person on 25-12-2021 for action U/S 40B, and started the real time monitoring of its Sales.

FBR will continue with such actions to ensure that the POS integration of all Tier-1 retailers is ensured in letter and spirit.

This innovative digital initiative aims at monitoring real time sales and thereby make sure that the tax collected from buyers on the point of sales is deposited in state exchequer.

It is pertinent to mention that FBR has launched a comprehensive campaign on both electronic and print media to educate customers about the scope and significance of POS system and a lucrative prize scheme worth Rs.53 million.

The lucky 1007 winners will be given away prizes every month through a computer ballot to be held on 15th of every month at FBR Headquarters, Islamabad.

The first lucky draw will be conducted on January 15, 2022.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Lahore Islamabad Business Road Jewelry Sale January FBR Media All From Million

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health approves emergency use of Sinop ..

Ministry of Health approves emergency use of Sinopharm CNBG&#039;s new recombina ..

18 minutes ago
 Myanmar actor on junta wanted list jailed for 3 ye ..

Myanmar actor on junta wanted list jailed for 3 years

46 seconds ago
 Charge d' Affaires of Afghan calls on Azam Swati

Charge d' Affaires of Afghan calls on Azam Swati

48 seconds ago
 Citizen urges authorities to curbing one-wheeling

Citizen urges authorities to curbing one-wheeling

50 seconds ago
 DC for early completion of vaccination dozes

DC for early completion of vaccination dozes

51 seconds ago
 Iraq's top court ratifies election results

Iraq's top court ratifies election results

58 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.