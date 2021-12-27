POS Integration to ensure under law in retail outlets: FBR

The Federal Board Revenue on Monday said that Point of Sale (POS) Integration to be ensured by all means possible under law in the retail outlets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :The Federal board Revenue on Monday said that Point of Sale (POS) Integration to be ensured by all means possible under law in the retail outlets.

In its countrywide drive for enforcement of Point of Sale (POS) Integration, and to ensure digital monitoring/ reporting of sales, the FBR issued orders for action U/S 40-B of the Sales Tax Act, 1990 on Damas Jewelers, which is a large retail outlet of gems and jewelry, located on MM Alam Road, Lahore, said a press release issued by FBR here.

The retail outlet was required to integrate with POS system but despite repeated reminders, it didn't integrate its business with the POS system of FBR.

It was prima facie involved in under reporting of the sales, causing substantial loss to national exchequer.

It is important to mention that FBR has decided to impose Section 40B at retail outlets of Tier-1 retailers which either haven't integrated with POS system or continue to flout the law by engaging in fraudulent sales despite opting for integration.

The law must be implemented by all means possible.

Therefore, a team of the Zone-II, Regional Tax Office, and Lahore reached the business premises of the Registered Person on 25-12-2021 for action U/S 40B, and started the real time monitoring of its Sales.

FBR will continue with such actions to ensure that the POS integration of all Tier-1 retailers is ensured in letter and spirit.

This innovative digital initiative aims at monitoring real time sales and thereby make sure that the tax collected from buyers on the point of sales is deposited in state exchequer.

It is pertinent to mention that FBR has launched a comprehensive campaign on both electronic and print media to educate customers about the scope and significance of POS system and a lucrative prize scheme worth Rs.53 million.

The lucky 1007 winners will be given away prizes every month through a computer ballot to be held on 15th of every month at FBR Headquarters, Islamabad.

The first lucky draw will be conducted on January 15, 2022.