Positive discussion on GSP Plus with INTA head: Syed Naveed Qmar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar said here on Monday that he had a positive discussion on the Generalized Scheme of Preferences (GSP+) and cooperation with the head of the international trade committee INTA Bernard Lange.

In a tweet, the minister said that he discussed the matter with the chair of the International Trade Committee (INTA), Bernd Lange who was accompanied by INTA member Maximilian Krah.

"Positive discussion on GSP+ and cooperation with the chair of international trade committee INTA Bernd Lange and Maximilian Krah, member INTA", the minister tweeted.

"Frank discussion with Naved Qamar on EU-Pakistan relations, covering labour and human rights, GSP+, global gateway as well as China's role and influence in the region," Bernd Lange also said in a tweet.

He said that there was a lot of space for the EU to step up and resume a more visible role in Pakistan and South Asia.