Positive Progress In Negotiations Between Govt, PakistanTehreek-e-Insaf: Federal Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2023 | 11:03 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Federal Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, a member of the government negotiation team, said that there has been positive progress in the negotiations between the government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Talking to the media after the negotiations in Parliament on Friday, he said that there have been suggestions from both sides and things are moving forward.

He said that next Tuesday there will be talks again and the matter will move forward. "There has been progress from both sides.

The proposals presented have been discussed," he added.

