UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Possibility Runs High For S. Korea's Economy To Contract With COVID-19 Resurgence: Think Tank

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 02:48 PM

Possibility runs high for S. Korea's economy to contract with COVID-19 resurgence: think tank

A possibility ran high for South Korea's economy to contract with the COVID-19 resurgence, a state-run think tank said Monday

SEOUL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :A possibility ran high for South Korea's economy to contract with the COVID-19 resurgence, a state-run think tank said Monday.

The Korea Development Institute (KDI) said in its monthly economic assessment report that with the resurgence of the COVID-19 here, the possibility for the economic contraction went higher.

It noted that downside pressure on the economy expanded with the spread of the COVID-19 since the mid-August.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases grew in triple digits since Aug. 14 owing to cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area linked to church services and a massive rally in central Seoul on Aug. 15.

The government tightened social-distancing guidelines to address the virus resurgence, encouraging people to stay at home and avoid social gatherings.

It weakened consumer spending, hitting hard micro business owners.

The KDI said the economic contraction was expected to be centered around the services industry as the government raised the social-distancing guidelines of the three-tier system to Level 2 with the COVID-19 resurgence.

Credit card spending was estimated to have declined 12.1 percent between Aug. 19 and 30.

Retail sale, which reflects private consumption, added 0.5 percent in July from a month earlier, after expanding 6.3 percent in June.

Production in the services industry plummeted 1.3 percent in July on a monthly basis, after sliding 0.1 percent in June.

The daily average export fell 3.8 percent in August from a year earlier, after skidding 7.1 percent in July. The KDI attributed the improved export to a partial recovery in global demand.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Sale Seoul South Korea Tank June July August Church From Government Industry

Recent Stories

&#039;Salam Beirut&#039; allocates $100,000 to mig ..

5 minutes ago

Libyan Conflict Parties to Convene in Geneva From ..

2 minutes ago

Lavrov Arrives in Damascus for Talks With Assad, M ..

2 minutes ago

Nation remembered iconic writer Ashfaq Ahmad on hi ..

2 minutes ago

UAE condemns attack on police officers in Tunisia

35 minutes ago

UAE’s planned city on Mars to get help from NYUA ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.