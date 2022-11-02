UrduPoint.com

Possible US Plan To Seek Oil From Venezuela May Discourage Investment - Ex-Texas Regulator

Faizan Hashmi Published November 02, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Possible US Plan to Seek Oil From Venezuela May Discourage Investment - Ex-Texas Regulator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) A potential plan by the Biden administration to ease sanctions on Venezuela in order to allow US companies to pump oil would likely discourage American energy companies from investing in boosting production in the United States, a former commissioner in the Texas Railroad Commission, the regulator of the top oil-producing state, told Sputnik.

Last month, media reported that President Joe Biden's administration is considering easing sanctions on Venezuela in the wake of the OPEC+ decision to cut oil production by 2 million barrels a day due to declining demand caused by a slowing global economy.

"I have heard about that. I'm gonna say this pretty candidly, it's one of the stupidest ideas I've ever heard to open up the flow of oil from Venezuela," former Texas oil regulator Ryan Sitton said.

From a technical perspective, Sitton said, it makes sense to seek Venezuelan oil because it is actually a fairly good replacement for the United States for the heavier crude oil it previously bought from Russia.

"From that perspective, makes sense, which is why the president's considering it, the problem is.. well, basically, Venezuela is another country that is violating human rights acts, they've done bad business in the oil business for a long time, you're funding a really authoritarian communist regime," Sitton said.

Instead, the Biden administration should invest in boosting the United States' own energy infrastructure to provide some long-term stability, he added.

"There's a short term fix, which is let's buy a little more oil from Venezuela, but once again, you do that, and what does it say to the US producer? I will screw you and I will go buy oil from a communist regime in Venezuela," Sitton said.

Sitton also said the move "just further sends the message to US oil companies don't invest here (in US). And it's just stupid."

Venezuela, an oil rich South American state, has been under the pressure of US sanctions for over a decade. In 2019, former President Donald Trump blacklisted PDVSA in a bid to topple Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by straining Caracas cash-flow.

Since 2021, energy prices have been surging worldwide as the global economy rebooted after the pandemic. The growth increased after the European Union and other Western states imposed sanctions on Russian oil and gas, disrupting supply chains amid surging demand. A price cap on Russian seaborne oil, suggested by the G7 and expected to be implemented in December, and the decision by OPEC+ to curb production also strained the already tense global energy situation.

