Post-Brexit UK-EU trade plummets in January

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Trade between Europe and Britain plunged by a record amount in January, the UK's first month outside the EU single market after 47 years of bloc membership, date showed Thursday.

The EU's Eurostat statistics agency said that exports from Europe to the UK sank by 27.

5 percent between January 2021 and 12-months earlier, while British exports to the continent shrank by 59.5 percent.

The fall was steeper than that showed in UK data due to differences in methodology.