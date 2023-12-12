Post-flood initiatives: CDWP approves one project, sends three to ECNEC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission Dr Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) that deliberated on vital development projects spanning diverse sectors including Physical Planning and Housing, Transport and Communication, and Water Resources.

Secretary Planning Awais Manzur Sumra, Members of the Planning Commission, representatives from line ministries, provincial Planning and Development departments, and officials from the Planning Ministry attended the meeting.

“The CDWP discussed a comprehensive overview of four significant projects, collectively valued at Rs36.219 billion. Among these, three projects received recommendations for further consideration by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC), while one secured approval from the CDWP forum,” a news release said.

The CDWP accorded the highest priority to the post-flood reconstruction and rehabilitation initiatives, and the four projects were discussed under the Post-Flood 2022 Reconstruction Programme.

The only one project namely “Resilience Enhancement and Livelihood Diversification in Balochistan (Public Health Engineering/Water Supply Infrastructure Sector with a total cost of Rs 2800 million could secure approval of the CDWP. The project aims at rehabilitation and restoration of damaged schemes to enhance water supply to the inhabitants of different calamity-hit districts of Balochistan where most components of water schemes were damaged.

Three projects including Resilience Enhancement and Livelihood Diversification in Balochistan (Road Infrastructure CW and PPHD) worth Rs13,809.544 million; Resilience Enhancement and Livelihood Diversification in Balochistan (Irrigation Infrastructure) worth Rs8250 million, and Livelihood Interventions for integrated Flood Resilience and Adaptation Program (IFRAP) with the total cost of Rs11,360 million were sent to the ECNEC for further consideration.

The Post-Flood 2022 Reconstruction Program emphasizing resilience enhancement and livelihood diversification in Balochistan (road infrastructure CW&PPHD) aims to strengthen transportation infrastructure by constructing resilient roads and bridges, significantly reducing travel time for the residents.

Additionally, another vital project of the Post-Flood 2022 Reconstruction program, the Livelihood Interventions for Integrated Flood Resilience and Adaptation Program (IFRAP) targets the uplift of underdeveloped regions in Balochistan, encompassing various districts. It focuses on uplifting livelihoods through agricultural and livestock interventions, while nurturing resilience against climate change and other adversities.

The initiative titled "Enhancement of Resilience and Diversification of Livelihoods in Balochistan (Irrigation Infrastructure)," aims at rehabilitating flood-damaged infrastructure and establishing flood management structures within Balochistan, Pakistan.