Poster Competition Held To Promote Financial Literacy Among Citizens

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2024 | 05:58 PM

State Bank of Pakistan(SBP), organized a poster competition titled "Imagine Award Without Cash" aimed to promote awareness among citizens about financial literacy

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) State Bank of Pakistan(SBP), organized a poster competition titled "Imagine Award Without Cash" aimed to promote awareness among citizens about financial literacy.

The event was held as part of ‘ Pakistan Financial Literacy Week(PFLW) 2024’ witnessing enthusiastic participation from students of prominent schools including Saint Helen Public School, Cantt Public School, City School, The Educators School, and Lens Public School.

Students showcased their creativity and interest in financial literacy through vibrant and insightful posters.

Chief Manager State Bank of Pakistan, Dera Ismail Khan Ruman Ali Khan, Deputy Chief Manager Fazal Muqeem, along with other officials including Zubair Khan, Amir Ajaz, and Rizwanullah Shah were present at the event.

They distributed awards to the students who secured top positions in the poster competition which aimed to the importance of financial management from an early age.

Speaking on the occasion, the organizers highlighted the significance of promoting financial literacy, emphasizing the role of digital Apps in facilitating financial transactions, bill and school fee payments.

They stressed the need for enhanced financial inclusion through digital channels, making the financial services of the SBP accessible to common citizens.

Furthermore, the organizers announced plans to collaborate with various banks to raise awareness among citizens about digital financial services, including easy access to digital accounts, QR codes, and other digital financial solutions.

They underscored the inevitability of a cashless future, emphasizing the pivotal role of digital devices in facilitating financial transactions.

People expressed optimism about the State Bank of Pakistan's commitment to providing better financial facilities to the public. They hoped that such initiatives would continue in the future, ensuring enhanced convenience and accessibility to financial services for all citizens.

