Potanin on One-Time Payment to Budget: Business Understands Need for Contribution

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) Russian business understands the needs of the country and the need for its contribution, Nornickel head and major shareholder Vladimir Potanin said, commenting on the one-time payment to the budget from large businesses, adding that the position of business was heard at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday.

"We discussed everything that is necessary. Many people are concerned about the change in the tax situation, a one-time payment, and so on. I can convey my position. Many of my colleagues voiced it, and I agree with those who say that any change in the existing tax system is undesirable in terms of the fact that it gives some wrong expectations. It would not be entirely correct to consider periods associated with previous profits," he told reporters following Purin's meeting with the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP).

"Understanding all this, understanding the expectations from the business, we say, let's do everything that is needed, transparently, clearly and creating the right expectations. This was discussed, it was heard, and I am sure that the decision on the contribution of business to the the situation will be adequate, transparent and will benefit the country," Potanin said.

The Russian Finance Ministry sees the rate of a one-time business payment to the budget of about 5% of the increase in windfall profits, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters earlier in the day, speaking at the RSPP congress. The minister said that the payment would only affect large businesses that have at least 1 billion rubles more pretax profit for 2021-2022 compared to 2018-2019. According to Siluanov, a one-time payment to the budget will affect only 0.1% of Russian companies.