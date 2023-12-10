Open Menu

Potential Existing To Reaching $100 Billion Exports Target: PFC

Muhammad Irfan Published December 10, 2023 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Mian Kashif Ashfaq Sunday emphasized the tremendous potential Pakistan possesses to significantly boost its exports, potentially reaching a remarkable target of 100 billion Dollars.

Talking to a delegation of exporters led by Ch Araib Arain here today he said the key to realizing this potential lies in unleashing the power of the private sector, which undoubtedly plays a pivotal role in economic growth and trade development.

He said one of the critical steps in achieving this goal is the implementation and continuation of a comprehensive set of incentives for exporters. He said these incentives should be consolidated under a unified umbrella, streamlining the process and making it more accessible to exporters.

He said a clear and coherent framework unveiled by Federal Commerce Minister Gohar Ejaz hopefully will encourage exporters to take advantage of the benefits, further propelling Pakistan's export-oriented growth.

He said Pakistan boasts a diverse range of industries and resources, providing a rich basket of exportable goods and services.

From textiles to agriculture, technology to manufacturing, the country has the capability to meet global demands across various sectors,he added.

Mian Kashif who is also Chairman UK-Pakistan Joint business Council said investing in infrastructure, technology, and skill development is essential to enhance the competitiveness of Pakistani exports on the global stage. By addressing logistical challenges and improving the quality of products and services, we can position Pakistan as a reliable and attractive trade partner,he added.

Ends/

