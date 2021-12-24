UrduPoint.com

Potential Gas Transit Blocking By Minsk Should Primarily Concern Europe - Russian Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) The potential blockage of gas transit by Belarus should concern, first of all, Central and Western Europe, Aleksey Polishchuk, the head of the Russian foreign ministry's second CIS department, told Sputnik.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said earlier in December that Minsk may halt gas transit to Europe if Western sanctions put Belarus in an emergency situation.

"Such statements of the Belarusian leadership should cause concern, first of all, in the countries of Western and Central Europe, where Russian gas is supplied," Polishchuk said.

