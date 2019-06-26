Potential of 'golden economic triangle' still untapped

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 )-:Exporters, manufacturers and traders have urged the government to take steps for exploiting the potential of 'Golden Economic Triangle' comprising Sialkot, Gujranwala and Gujrat, which represent largest SME base employing millions of skilled labour.

These cities flaunt high per capita income as compared to other cities of the country.

While talking to APP on Wednesday,former president Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Dr. Nouman Idrees Butt said that the golden economic triangle possessed strong industrial base producing goods for domestic and international markets, adding that these three cities were trying competing to become major contributors of national economy.

He said that according to World Bank study on Ease of Doing business in Pakistan Sialkot ranked at 11th and Gujranwala at 6th position in the index among other cities. He added that indicators of 'Trading across Borders' ranked Sialkot and Gujranwala at 5th and 10th positions respectively.

He explained that Pakistan's should focus on exports in value-added sectors including sports goods, apparel, surgical instruments, leather products, cutlery, ceramics ware, sanitary products, metal processing, switch gears and transformers,pumps and motors, articles of plastic and PVC,fans,carpets and furniture etc.

Ex-Chairman Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association Dr. Khurram A. Khawaja said that the prevailing economic crisis in the country indicates that the potential of these cities were never tapped and utilized.

He said that the government should focus on measures for technology transfer and product development at the earliest to diversify the exports with addition of high-tech,highly value-added products.

He said that the region was contributing more than 15 percent to the total exports--Sialkot-$ 2.5 billion,Gujranwala-$900 million and Gujrat-$ 100 million and in import substitution of around $ 1.5 billion.