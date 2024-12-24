Poultry chicken prices rise once again up to Rs 333 in twin cities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) In the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, poultry prices have decreased for the past six weeks to 260 but have started to rise again up to Rs 333.

The Poultry consumables, chicken and eggs prices have been reduced for the past few weeks, and are once again out of reach of the public.

The prices of poultry items have increased by 25 percent in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi during the last two weeks, which has created huge volatility in the market.

According to the market survey conducted by APP here Tuesday, during past two weeks in the twin cities, a 25 percent increase was witnessed in the price of chicken, while a same 30 per cent increase in the price of poultry eggs in the last six weeks.

According to the survey, the price of live chicken in the twin cities was between Rs 333 and 340 per kg from the last week of this month of December. Similarly, chicken meat is sold at Rs 485 to 500 per kg in the market of both cities.

During this time, it was also found that poultry eggs used to be sold at Rs 320 to Rs 230 per dozen in the market of both cities.

Meanwhile, talking to APP, the farmer Chairman Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA), Chaudhry, Muhammad Ashraf said the increase in the current prices of poultry is due to demand and supply issues.

He said that the increase in poultry business inputs and cost of doing business was seen across the country due to which the market was in crisis.

He said that many people related to the chicken business in the country were affected by the current crisis and especially small businesses and poultry farms were closed, adding the poultry business in the four provinces including Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is suffering from the current economic crisis.

Chaudhry Ashraf said that the country’s economic conditions are also an important issue and the poultry feed ingredients imported from foreign countries are very expensive, in which soybean is important.

He said that many soybean ships have stopped at Karachi port, which has an inevitable impact on poultry prices.

Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA) has also called for a further increase in the prices of chicken and there was an increase observed in the prices of poultry items in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

On this occasion, poultry feed industrialist and Senior Vice President of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Hamza Sarosh said that soybean is included in the basic ingredients of poultry feed.

Hamza said that soybeans for poultry feed were imported from America, Brazil and Argentina.