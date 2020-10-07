Poultry farmers' problems to be resolved on priority: Mian Aslam Iqbal

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Wednesday that all possible assistance would be provided to the poultry farmers for providing cheap protein to the people and the problems of poultry farmers would be resolved on priority basis

He expressed these views while meeting with Punjab Broiler Farmers Association (PBFA) delegation led by Chairman Sardar Tajamal Hussain here at Punjab board of Investment and Trade (PBIT).

The delegation informed the minister about problems faced the poultry formers.

The delegation demanded the government that poultry farmers have suffered due to increase in production cost and coronavirus pandemic, adding that the government should provide relief.

Mian Aslam Iqbal directed the departments concerned to resolve the problems of the poultry formers. He said that feed bags should be checked by the laboratory for verification of the components of poultry feed.

He said that it was the responsibility of the government to provide facilities to the business community.

The provincial minister said that all necessary steps would be taken for the promotion of economic activities.

Talking to the provincial minister, the delegation said, "You are the voiceof the business community and hope to work with you to find a solutionto the problems facing them".