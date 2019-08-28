Pound dives on increased no-deal Brexit prospect

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :The pound slumped more than one percent versus the Dollar and euro Wednesday as Britain's government moved to extend the suspension of parliament, increasing the likelihood of a no-deal Brexit.

Britain's Currency slid 1.1 percent to $1.2157, while the euro bought 91.23 pence. Sterling later recovered to above $1.22 but remained heavily down on late Tuesday.

The pound's plunge boosted London's benchmark FTSE 100 index, which features numerous multinationals earnings in Dollars.

"The pace of sterling's drop demonstrates yet again the currency's susceptibility to Brexit fears," said Han Tan, market analyst at FXTM trading group.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday announced that the annual suspension of parliament would be extended until October 14 -- just two weeks before the UK is set to leave the European Union.

"Such an event would curtail attempts to block a no-deal Brexit within the UK parliament," Tan added.