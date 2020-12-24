UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pound, European Stocks Climb As Brexit Deal Expected

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 02:15 PM

Pound, European stocks climb as Brexit deal expected

The pound and European stock markets rose Thursday with Britain and the EU finally expected to announce a post-Brexit trade deal

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :The pound and European stock markets rose Thursday with Britain and the EU finally expected to announce a post-Brexit trade deal.

Sterling was up around half a percent against the Dollar and euro in early London deals.

The capital's benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.2 percent at the start of a shortened pre-Christmas trading day.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index also rose 0.2 percent while Frankfurt was shut ahead of the festive break.

Traders said gains were capped by rising fears over a new strain of the coronavirus that has forced the UK to impose tougher regional lockdowns across the nation.

Britain and the European Union were meanwhile hammering out the final details of a post-Brexit trade deal ahead of what negotiators hoped would be a pre-dawn breakthrough.

The front pages of several British newspapers had already proclaimed victory for Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the quest for a pact, but in Brussels work continued.

"The announcement by Santa-Boris comes in the nick of time," Oanda analyst Jeffrey Halley said in a note to clients.

"Still, it leaves the UK isolated internationally due to Covid-19, thousands of trucks marooned on each side of the English Channel and follows more of England's regions being moved into a hard... lockdown."Thousands of truckers endured Christmas Eve stranded near a major British port, ensnared in the chaos unleashed by the new coronavirus strain.

However European nations on Wednesday began easing travel bans on Britain that had been imposed over the strain -- which UK officials believe spreads faster.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Dollar Christmas European Union Brussels London Paris Frankfurt United Kingdom Euro Market Coronavirus

Recent Stories

High-level ministerial delegation visits Sharjah R ..

6 minutes ago

Shireen Mazari takes notice of brutal torture of t ..

10 minutes ago

Over 29,000 new coronavirus cases in Russia

21 minutes ago

Irish Foreign Minister Says EU, UK Still Finalizin ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistani expatriates resolve to highlight early s ..

3 minutes ago

Federal capital records 238 fresh corona cases in ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.