(@FahadShabbir)

London, Sept 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Sterling sank further against the Dollar on Tuesday as investors fretted over heightened Brexit tensions before crunch trade deal talks between London and Brussels.

In late morning London deals, the pound dropped 1.0 percent versus the greenback to $1.3032 and lost 0.8 percent against the euro.