Pound retreats as Johnson seeks election to deliver Brexit

The British pound dropped against the dollar and euro on Friday, as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson sought to finally force through Brexit with the help of an early general election

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :The British pound dropped against the Dollar and euro on Friday, as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson sought to finally force through Brexit with the help of an early general election.

EU ambassadors on Friday meanwhile postponed until next week a decision on how long to delay Britain's exit from the bloc.

Around 1015 GMT, sterling was down at $1.2838, while the euro climbed to 86.60 pence.

Earlier this week, the pound broke $1.30 for the first time in five months on optimism that a no-deal Brexit would be avoided.

Elsewhere on Friday meanwhile, European stock markets dropped after a mixed showing in Asia, as traders digested also another batch of global corporate earnings.

In foreign exchange, "the latest political twist keeping sterling under pressure has a touch of surrealism about it", noted Ricardo Evangelista, senior analyst at ActivTrades.

"There is an absurdity about the situation and the markets are reacting by once again walking away from the pound." With Johnson giving up on a pledge for Britain to leave the EU by October 31, the prime minister has said his wish is for a general election on December 12.

Should his Conservative party win, analysts see parliament finally approving his Brexit deal.

But opposition MPs are reluctant to agree to Johnson's poll demand unless they can be certain Brexit has been postponed beyond Halloween and that the UK has been spared a no-deal divorce from the European Union.

But some EU members, principally France, oppose granting an extension until January 31, as requested by the UK parliament.

They instead want a shorter delay, unless Britain can show it is organising a general election than could clarify its Brexit position.

- US-China trade - Away from Brexit, investors awaited also the latest developments in the China-US trade talks.

Optimism that the two economic superpowers would hammer out details for a mini agreement by next month have helped support equities this week.

There remain concerns however that the talks could be derailed at the last minute, with the passage of a US bill defending civil rights in Hong Kong the latest bump in the road.

Adding to the mix were comments from Vice President Mike Pence, who vowed support for Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters and hit out at China's trading behaviour.

- Key figures around 1015 GMT - Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2838 from $1.2851 Euro/pound: UP at 86.60 pence from 86.41 pence Dollar/yen: UP at 108.63 Yen from 108.61 yen Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1115 from $1.1104 London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.5 percent at 7,293.82 points Frankfurt - DAX 30: DOWN 0.2 percent at 12,843.99 Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.1 percent at 5,679.29 EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.4 percent at 3,608.17 Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.2 percent at 22,799.81 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng: DOWN 0.5 percent at 26,667.39 (close) Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.5 percent at 2,954.93 (close) New York - Dow: DOWN 0.1 percent at 26,805.53 (close)Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.1 percent at $61.64 per barrelWest Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.2 percent at $56.14 per barrel