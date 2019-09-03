Pound slides under $1.20 on Brexit unrest

The British pound slid below $1.20 on Tuesday for the first time since the start of 2017, as the UK faces a possible general election amid Brexit turmoil

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019) :The British pound slid below $1.20 on Tuesday for the first time since the start of 2017, as the UK faces a possible general election amid Brexit turmoil.

Sterling hit $1.1972 around 0640 GMT, as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a rebellion by his own lawmakers over his Brexit strategy that could result in an early general election next month.