Pound Slides Under $1.20 On Brexit Unrest

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 12:11 PM

Pound slides under $1.20 on Brexit unrest

The British pound slid below $1.20 on Tuesday for the first time since the start of 2017, as the UK faces a possible general election amid Brexit turmoil

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019) :The British pound slid below $1.20 on Tuesday for the first time since the start of 2017, as the UK faces a possible general election amid Brexit turmoil.

Sterling hit $1.1972 around 0640 GMT, as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a rebellion by his own lawmakers over his Brexit strategy that could result in an early general election next month.

