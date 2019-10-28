UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pound Steady After EU Grants Brexit Extension

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 06:13 PM

Pound steady after EU grants Brexit extension

The pound steadied versus the dollar and London's stock market flattened on Monday after the European Union granted an extension to Brexit until the end of January

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :The pound steadied versus the Dollar and London's stock market flattened on Monday after the European Union granted an extension to Brexit until the end of January.

Around 1200 GMT, sterling was almost unchanged at $1.2826 compared with late in New York on Friday.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 stocks index dipped 0.1 percent, while Frankfurt and Paris rose.

European Union members on Monday agreed to postpone Brexit for up to three months, stepping in with a decision less than 90 hours before Britain was due to crash out with no divorce deal.

The next deadline is now January 31 -- although the EU would allow an earlier date should London ratify a withdrawal agreement sooner.

"The pound has remained fairly muted off the back of the announcement, and it seems as though its position will be largely dictated by general election news over the next few weeks," said Sebastien Clements, Currency analyst at OFX trading group.

In a bid to strike a deal as soon as possible, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was to ask parliament to vote Monday for a snap general election.

But it is likely to fail, with the main opposition Labour party insisting it would not back an election until Johnson's threat of leaving the EU still without a deal is completely removed.

"The decision to provide an extension must be seen as a positive thing, given how close we are to a disorderly Brexit," said Joshua Mahony, IG senior market analyst.

"However, while a no-deal has been averted for now, this extension points to more uncertainty and economic decline as businesses remain in the dark over where the country is heading." Brexit uncertainties are impacting the outlook for HSBC, the British banking giant said Monday as it posted a dip in third-quarter profits.

Around midday, shares in the lender were down four percent at 5.92, making them the top faller on the FTSE 100 index.

In earlier Asian trading, stock markets climbed after China and the US said they were close to agreeing a mini trade deal.

Investors tracked Friday's strong lead from Wall Street, where the S&P 500 flirted with more record highs.

Elsewhere, bitcoin soared more than 15 percent to nearly $10,000 -- its highest level for a month -- before ticking back slightly.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Dollar China Parliament Vote European Union Divorce Bitcoin London Paris Frankfurt Lead New York Brexit January Stocks Market From Agreement Top Mini Asia Election 2018 Opposition Labour

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Establishes Free Medical Camp At Daa ..

5 minutes ago

PTCL supports NIC Peshawar on graduation of its fi ..

13 minutes ago

Bangladesh cricketers earn pay rise after strike

2 minutes ago

Eid Milad-Un-Nabi arrangements reviewed in Sukkur

2 minutes ago

15 killed in northern Burkina Faso attack

2 minutes ago

Putin, Merkel Discuss Gas Transit Voa Ukraine in C ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.