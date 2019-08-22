Pound sterling up one percent on Brexit optimism

Britain's pound sterling was sharply up against the euro and the dollar on Thursday, temporarily gaining more than one percent against both currencies on optimism over a Brexit deal

Around 2:15pm (1315 GMT), the pound was up 0.85 percent to 1.2233 Dollars, and up 0.84 percent against the euro at 90.63 pence for one euro, having earlier reached three-week highs.