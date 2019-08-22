UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pound Sterling Up One Percent On Brexit Optimism

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 07:34 PM

Pound sterling up one percent on Brexit optimism

Britain's pound sterling was sharply up against the euro and the dollar on Thursday, temporarily gaining more than one percent against both currencies on optimism over a Brexit deal

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Britain's pound sterling was sharply up against the euro and the Dollar on Thursday, temporarily gaining more than one percent against both currencies on optimism over a Brexit deal.

Around 2:15pm (1315 GMT), the pound was up 0.85 percent to 1.2233 Dollars, and up 0.84 percent against the euro at 90.63 pence for one euro, having earlier reached three-week highs.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar Euro Brexit

Recent Stories

Candidancy application numbers prove citizens&#039 ..

36 minutes ago

Problems of farmers to be resolved on priority bas ..

1 minute ago

10-member Jirga Pakistan committee to suggest deve ..

2 minutes ago

Iran unveils indigenously produced air defense sys ..

2 minutes ago

SC summons Secretary Board of Revenue in forest la ..

2 minutes ago

President Masood explores collaborations of AJK un ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.