Pound, Stocks Climb Awaiting Brexit Trade Deal

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 03:32 PM

The pound and European stock markets rose Thursday with Britain and the EU finally expected to announce a post-Brexit trade deal

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :The pound and European stock markets rose Thursday with Britain and the EU finally expected to announce a post-Brexit trade deal.

Sterling was up around half a percent against the Dollar and euro, while London's benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.2 percent ahead of an early pre-Christmas close.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index also rose 0.2 percent while Frankfurt was shut ahead of the festive break.

Traders said gains were capped by rising fears over a new strain of the coronavirus that has forced the UK to impose tougher regional lockdowns across the nation.

Asian stock markets closed mixed.

Hong Kong finished higher but the slight gain was weighed down by a fall of more than eight percent in Alibaba shares after China said it had launched a probe into the e-commerce giant for "suspected monopolistic practices".

Elsewhere, oil prices flattened after recent volatility.

The pound was a main focus of attention as Britain and the European Union hammered out the final details of a post-Brexit trade deal set to be announced later Thursday.

The front pages of several British newspapers had already proclaimed victory for Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the quest for a pact, but in Brussels work continued.

"The announcement by Santa-Boris comes in the nick of time," Oanda analyst Jeffrey Halley said in a note to clients.

"Still, it leaves the UK isolated internationally due to Covid-19, thousands of trucks marooned on each side of the English Channel and follows more of England's regions being moved into a hard... lockdown." Thousands of truckers endured Christmas Eve stranded near a major British port, ensnared in the chaos unleashed by the new coronavirus strain.

However European nations on Wednesday began easing travel bans on Britain that had been imposed over the strain -- which UK officials believe spreads faster.

Equity gains remain constrained by ongoing concerns about the surge in virus infections around the world that are forcing governments to impose fresh containment measures, offsetting hopes for the rollout of vaccines.

Analysts meanwhile said that while US President Donald Trump's outburst against a $900-billion stimulus agreement was holding up help for American families, the general consensus is that a package will eventually be passed, and possibly with more cash handouts.

