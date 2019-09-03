UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pound Suffers Fresh Pain As Brexit Uncertainty Takes Grip

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 01:32 PM

Pound suffers fresh pain as Brexit uncertainty takes grip

The pound hit a two-and-half-year low Tuesday after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson threatened to call a snap election to push through Brexit, while Asian markets were hobbled by worries over China-US trade talks

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019):The pound hit a two-and-half-year low Tuesday after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson threatened to call a snap election to push through Brexit, while Asian markets were hobbled by worries over China-US trade talks.

Johnson's warning that he will call a poll for October 14 if rebel MPs in his Conservative party vote to force another delay to Brexit raised the possibility of an extended period of uncertainty in Britain, where the economy is already struggling.

"We are leaving on October 31, no ifs or buts," he said in a statement outside 10 Downing Street.

Sterling sank around one percent against the greenback Monday, with weak factory figures adding to the sell-off, and on Tuesday dropped below $1.20 for the first time since January 2017.

The euro was also sitting around levels not since since the second half of the same year as investors prepare for a huge day in Westminster with anti-Brexiteers planning to hold their vote on their return from the summer break.

"The continued political uncertainty will do nothing to lift sterling from its torpor," said Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com.

"There is more downside risk and very little to give bulls encouragement... we are very much in uncharted waters here. We could feasibly see $1.15 or even $1.10 in the coming weeks if traders decide to move against the pound." The China-US trade impasse was playing on equity investors.

While Donald Trump has said top-level negotiations between the world's top two economies would take place soon, a report said they were having trouble agreeing a schedule for any meeting.

The Bloomberg News story said they had been unable to agree on a US call for parameters for the talks, while Washington turned down Beijing's appeal for a delay to the latest tariffs that kicked in at the weekend.

With the two still at loggerheads, Chinese media blamed the White House.

"It is time the US administration reconsidered its poorly thought-out China-bashing moves," the China Daily said in an editorial. "Working to secure a trade deal would be a more fruitful approach." The Bloomberg report added to concerns that there will be no resolution to the row anytime soon.

"If they're struggling to decide simple itinerary, expectations for anything tangible to arise from the trade talks are looking incredibly dim at this point," said Stephen Innes, Asia-Pacific market strategist at AxiTrader.

Asian markets were mixed, with investors given no direction by Wall Street, which was closed for Labor Day.

Tokyo ended flat and Shanghai closed 0.2 percent higher with Singapore and Wellington up.

But Hong Kong slipped 0.3 percent in the afternoon, Sydney shed 0.1 percent and Seoul dropped 0.2 percent. Taipei, Manila, Mumbai and Jakarta were also in the red.

London's FTSE opened up 0.1 percent, boosted by the weak pound with numerous firms listed on it earning in dollars and euros. Paris shed 0.4 percent and Frankfurt eased 0.3 percent.

High-yielding currencies were down against the relatively safe-haven dollar, while the yuan fell to fresh 11-year lows.

However, the Australian dollar edged higher after the country's central bank held off cutting interest rates.

Oil prices edged down again, extending Monday's sharp sell-off on concerns about data showing a lift in output from OPEC and Russia, despite a pledge from them to reduce production.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Mumbai Resolution Prime Minister World Dollar Russia China Washington Vote Threatened White House Trump Bank Sydney Beijing Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Jakarta Wellington Manila Singapore Seoul Taipei Same Euro Brexit January October 2017 Market Media From Top Asia

Recent Stories

About 50,000 liters diesel split as tanker overtur ..

1 hour ago

China backs N. Korea amid deadlocked nuclear talks ..

1 hour ago

Russian Journalist, Activist Released After Detent ..

1 hour ago

Pound slides under $1.20 on Brexit unrest

1 hour ago

Tug of war continues over garbage in Karachi: (PTI ..

1 hour ago

UAE restores water well in Dhale, Yemen

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.