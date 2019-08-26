Poverty Level In Russia To Total 12.5% In 2019, Decrease To 6.6% By 2024 - Oreshkin
The poverty level in Russia will total 12.5 percent in 2019 but will gradually decrease to 6.6 percent in 2024, Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin said Monday
"The estimate of the share of the population with incomes below the poverty threshold has been adjusted upwards - to 12.
5 percent compared with 12 percent forecast in April," Oreshkin said.
According to Oreshkin, the ministry expects a gradual decrease in poverty from 11.7 percent in 2021 to 6.6 percent in 2024.