Powell Says at Some Point It Will Become Appropriate to Slow Pace of US Rate Increases

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that at some point it will become appropriate to slow the pace of federal rate hikes.

"At some point as the stance of monetary policy tightens further, it will become appropriate to slow the pace of increases while we assess how our cumulative policy adjustments are affecting the economy and inflation," Powell said during a press conference.