Powell Says US Federal Reserve Must 'Act Strongly' to Avoid 1980s-Style Inflation

The United States must continue to "act strongly" in order to avoid the kind of inflation that weighed heavily on the country's economy in the 1970s and 1980s, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) The United States must continue to "act strongly" in order to avoid the kind of inflation that weighed heavily on the country's economy in the 1970s and 1980s, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Thursday.

"It is very much in my view that we need to act strongly as we have been doing and we need to keep at it until the job is done to avoid that," Powell said when asked whether the US could avoid the kind of inflation the country witnessed in the 1980s.