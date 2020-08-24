Power Coming Back in Syria After Major Blackout Caused by Gas Pipe Explosion - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) Power is gradually being restored in Syria after a major blackout caused by a gas pipe explosion near Damascus, the state news agency, SANA, reports citing Minister of Electricity Muhammad Zuhair Kharboutli.

Syria's Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Ali Ghanem confirmed this information, telling Ikhbariya tv that power has been restored in central Damascus and would be restored in all other areas within the next hours.

In the early hours of Monday SANA reported that an explosion had occurred on the Arab Gas Pipeline, between the Ad Dumayr and Adra areas in the Damascus Governorate. The blast led to power outages across Syria, as power stations shut down one after another.

The explosion could be a terrorist act, the state news agency said on Twitter citing information from energy and electricity ministries.