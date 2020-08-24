UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Power Coming Back In Syria After Major Blackout Caused By Gas Pipe Explosion - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 08:40 AM

Power Coming Back in Syria After Major Blackout Caused by Gas Pipe Explosion - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) Power is gradually being restored in Syria after a major blackout caused by a gas pipe explosion near Damascus, the state news agency, SANA, reports citing Minister of Electricity Muhammad Zuhair Kharboutli.

Syria's Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Ali Ghanem confirmed this information, telling Ikhbariya tv that power has been restored in central Damascus and would be restored in all other areas within the next hours.

In the early hours of Monday SANA reported that an explosion had occurred on the Arab Gas Pipeline, between the Ad Dumayr and Adra areas in the Damascus Governorate. The blast led to power outages across Syria, as power stations shut down one after another.

The explosion could be a terrorist act, the state news agency said on Twitter citing information from energy and electricity ministries.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Electricity Twitter Damascus Gas TV All From Arab

Recent Stories

World Muslim Communities Council organises virtual ..

9 hours ago

Dubai Police officer participates in analysis, pub ..

10 hours ago

Pediatric intensive care unit launched in Dubai Ho ..

10 hours ago

104th open auto plates auction in Dubai brings in ..

10 hours ago

COVID-19 response: Dubai Customs ensures continuit ..

11 hours ago

Conference on &#039;Role of Women in Fostering Val ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.