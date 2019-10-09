UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Power Generating Machinery Imports Reduces By 8.53 Per Cent

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 03:35 PM

Power generating machinery imports reduces by 8.53 per cent

Power generating machinery imports into the country during first two months of current financial year reduced by 8.53% as compared the corresponding period of last yea

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Power generating machinery imports into the country during first two months of current financial year reduced by 8.53% as compared the corresponding period of last year.

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, power generating machinery imports came down from $239,505 million in first two months of last financial year to $219,071 million of the same period of current financial year.

During the period from July-August, 2019, imports of office machine incl.data proc equip: for infants reduced by 16.

15% worth $68,379 million imported as compared the imports valuing $81,546 million of same period of last year, it added.

Meanwhile, construction and mining machinery decreased by 66.36%, worth $23,270 million as compared the imports of valuing $69,175 million of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, agricultural machinery and implements imports also came down by 18.36%, valuing $20,138 million imported as compared the imports worth $24,666 million of same period of last year.

365//

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Same 2019 From Million

Recent Stories

JUI-F’s Azadi March: Islamabad Police prepares i ..

12 minutes ago

KP govt set up Buddhist trail to boost religious t ..

10 minutes ago

PPAF successfully tests its 306KW Micro Hydro Powe ..

40 minutes ago

Northern captain Umar Amin fined for slow over-rat ..

52 minutes ago

Moscow Court Commutes Unauthorized Protest Partici ..

3 minutes ago

Britain preparing to 'take back control' at WTO: m ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.