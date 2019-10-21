UrduPoint.com
Power Generating Machinery's Imports Reduced By 8.91 Per Cent In First Quarter

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 03:49 PM

Power generating machinery's imports reduced by 8.91 per cent in first quarter

Power generating machinery imports during first four months of current financial year reduced by 8.91% as compared the corresponding period of the last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Power generating machinery imports during first four months of current financial year reduced by 8.91% as compared the corresponding period of the last year.

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, power generating machinery imports came down from US $342,814 million in first four months of last financial year to US $312,280 million of the same period of current financial year.

During the period from July-September 2019, imports of office machine incl.data proc equip: reduced by 13.

56% worth $100,093 million imported as compared the imports valuing $115,792 million of same period of last year, it added.

Meanwhile, construction and mining machinery imports decreased by 60.68%, worth $33,713 million as compared the imports of valuing $85,741 million of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, agricultural machinery and implements imports also came down by 17.67%, valuing $28,660 million imported as compared the imports worth $34,810 million of same period of last year.

