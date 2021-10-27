Power generation capacity increases by 9.3%; reliance on imported fuel being decreased

(@FahadShabbir)

The country's power generation capacity witnessed a 9.3 percent increase during the last fiscal year due to prudent policies introduced by the government for gradually switching over to alternative and renewable energy resources

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :The country's power generation capacity witnessed a 9.3 percent increase during the last fiscal year due to prudent policies introduced by the government for gradually switching over to alternative and renewable energy resources.

� "During the current fiscal year, the government has set a target to get additional 15.2 per cent growth, focusing on alternative and renewable resources," according to an official report available with APP.

� Energy mix for power generation would need to gradually move towards domestic coal, renewable and hydro-power resources, as the least cost and sustainable option, the report said, adding in the next few years, more focus would be required in improving the electricity transmission and distribution (T&D) networks.

� The government has introduced an effective Alternate and Renewable Energy policy that would be extended to Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir. The policy would be implemented on a fast-track basis across the country to increase the share of renewables in the country's energy mix.

As per the available data, the share of solar resource in energy mix would be 1.7 per cent by June 2022, wind 3.7 percent, hydel 23.7 per cent, local coal 7.6��per cent, imported coal 11.6 per cent, gas 20.2 per cent, RLNG 10.9 per cent, oil 11.7 per cent, Bagasse 0.8 per cent and nuclear 8 percent.

/395