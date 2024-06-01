Open Menu

Power Generation From Thar Coal Reaches 2,640 MW, Poised To Hit 3,280 MW By Year's End: Azhar Malik

Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2024 | 08:31 PM

Power generation from Thar coal reaches 2,640 MW, Poised to hit 3,280 MW by year's end: Azhar Malik

Thar coal is currently contributing approximately 2,640 MW of electricity to the national grid from its two blocks, with power generation expected to reach about 3,280 MW by the end of this year. Azhar Malik, Vice President of Site Operations at Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) for Thar Coal Block II, disclosed this while speaking to the media in Islamkot, Tharparkar

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Thar coal is currently contributing approximately 2,640 MW of electricity to the national grid from its two blocks, with power generation expected to reach about 3,280 MW by the end of this year. Azhar Malik, Vice President of Site Operations at Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) for Thar Coal Block II, disclosed this while speaking to the media in Islamkot, Tharparkar.

Malik mentioned that each block produces 1,320 MW of electricity.

He highlighted that Thar coal could save Pakistan $8 billion annually by generating cheaper electricity and suggested shifting cement and urea fertilizer plants to Thar coal to strengthen the country’s economy.

He noted that the cost of electricity from furnace oil is Rs 49 per unit, from RLNG Rs 51 per unit and from imported coal Rs 41 per unit, while Thar coal generates electricity at Rs 24 per unit and with increased production, this cost could drop to Rs 20 per unit, benefiting both domestic and industrial users.

He added that Pakistan’s electricity demand peaks at 35,000 MW in summer, but Thar coal reserves could generate 100,000 MW of cheap electricity for 200 years.

Currently, SECMC generates approximately 1,320 MW from Block II, with an additional 1,320 MW produced by China's Shanghai Electric Company from Block I, he said and added that Thar coal reserves are divided into 13 blocks, each with about 2 billion tonnes of coal, and only two blocks operational at the time.

Malik also informed that a project of 105 km railway line from Islamkot to Chhor was approved to transport coal across the country, benefiting industries like cement and textiles by providing a cheaper fuel alternative.

The General Manager (CSR) of Thar Foundation Farhan Khan Ansari said that 30 engineers from Tharparkar were sent to China for training, and over 63 percent of local people are employed in various projects, including two local mining managers.

The Thar Foundation operates five hospitals, 28 schools, and mobile clinics. They have also started a Coal Mining Technology course with 43 students, including 13 girls, who will also receive training in China. A major livestock project will soon be launched to boost the local economy.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Technology Electricity Mobile China Thar Company Oil Shanghai Tharparkar Engro Textile Media From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan releases “Saadi Wari Oye” anthem for ..

Pakistan releases “Saadi Wari Oye” anthem for T20 World Cup 2024

1 hour ago
 Ambassador Baloch attends Azerbaijan's republic da ..

Ambassador Baloch attends Azerbaijan's republic day football event

5 minutes ago
 Mahira Khan unveils her unfulfilled dreams

Mahira Khan unveils her unfulfilled dreams

3 hours ago
 172 govt buildings to get 47mw electricity under s ..

172 govt buildings to get 47mw electricity under solarization

2 minutes ago
 NEPRA approves power tariff increase of Rs3.76 per ..

NEPRA approves power tariff increase of Rs3.76 per unit

3 hours ago
 Pakistan to export nurses staff to Malaysia

Pakistan to export nurses staff to Malaysia

2 minutes ago
vivo Y100: Color-Changing Design and 80W FlashChar ..

Vivo Y100: Color-Changing Design and 80W FlashCharge Now Available in 128GB ROM ..

4 hours ago
 Punjab Governor invites Saudi investors to invest ..

Punjab Governor invites Saudi investors to invest in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Islamabad police successfully locate missing wife ..

Islamabad police successfully locate missing wife of Vietnamese ambassador

5 hours ago
 Business and trade delegation from Pakistan conclu ..

Business and trade delegation from Pakistan concludes its visit to Ethiopia

2 minutes ago
 Miss Pakistan holds inaugural crowning ceremony in ..

Miss Pakistan holds inaugural crowning ceremony in Lahore

6 hours ago
 Atif Ikram urged govt to announce a new industrial ..

Atif Ikram urged govt to announce a new industrial zone in Islamabad

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business