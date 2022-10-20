UrduPoint.com

Power Minister Lauds Denmark's Energy Transition Initiative

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 20th, 2022) Minister for Power Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan held a meeting with Danish delegation headed by Ambassador of Denmark to Pakistan Jakob Linulf.

The meeting discussed Danish Energy Transition Initiative, a project of Denmark in Pakistan that has been ongoing for a year now.

In this regard, Denmark will conduct technical workshops in Pakistan for capacity building.

Denmark has successfully transitioned from fossil fuels to renewables and has great expertise in this field.

Danish envoy remarked that they would like to put that knowledge into this collaboration.

Applauding Danish initiative, Minister for Power said transforming the energy mix and increasing reliance on renewables is the need of the hour and the way forward.

He said Pakistan will benefit a lot from Danish experience.

The Minister also welcomed the interest of Danish side in conversion of waste to energy. He apprised the delegation of the solar initiative and plans of government to substitute fossil fuel plants with solar.

