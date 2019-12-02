Power of Siberia Gas Pipeline to Be Launched on Monday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) The Power of Siberia gas pipeline to deliver natural gas from Russia to China will be launched on Monday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, are expected to hold a teleconference to launch the pipeline as part of a solemn inauguration ceremony.

Russia's Gazprom signed a 30-year deal with China's gas corporation CNPC in 2014 to deliver 1.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas annually starting December 2019 via the Power of Siberia pipeline. Gazprom announced in late October completing the filling of the pipeline with gas, which means that the linear portion of the pipeline is ready for the launch of Russian gas deliveries to China.