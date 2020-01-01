UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Power Outage At Samsung Chip Factory Halts Production

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 04:25 PM

Power outage at Samsung chip factory halts production

A power failure at a Samsung Electronics factory disrupted production of semiconductors, industry sources said

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ):A power failure at a Samsung Electronics factory disrupted production of semiconductors, industry sources said.

They said the power outage that lasted about a minute at the factory in Hwaseong, about 60 kilometers southwest of Seoul, brought production of DRAM and NAND flash chips to a stop.

The world's largest memory chipmaker said it will likely take two to three days to restart production, and said that damage from the temporary stoppage will not be too serious.

According to the company, the outage occurred when power transmission cable at a nearby substation exploded, which cut off power in the neighborhood around the factory.

Samsung suffered some 50 billion won (US$43.3 million) in damages last year when a power outage affected its chip factory in Pyeongtaek in southern Gyeonggi Province. The estimated amount of damage from Tuesday's incident is a likely to be in the few billion won range.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Company Seoul Samsung From Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

Extension of army chief: Federal cabinet approves ..

10 seconds ago

Educational institutions opens on Wednesday

3 minutes ago

Rs 46,302.528 million released for NHA projects un ..

3 minutes ago

China's SF airlines creates global freight route ..

4 minutes ago

70 suspects among three drugs peddlers nabbed

4 minutes ago

Agriculture University starts Management Program

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.