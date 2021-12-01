Power sector circular debt jumps to Rs2.5 trillion: Mian Zahid Hussain

Circular debt of gas sector reaches Rs670 billion

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 01st December, 2021) Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, and All Karachi Industrial Alliance, and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain on Wednesday said power sector circular debt has become a threat to the economy.

It has increased rapidly to Rs2.5 trillion and the only way to resolve the issue is to compromise political interests, he said.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that all the steps taken to reduce the debt over the last several years have not reduced the debt, but it has increased the burden on the people and the business community.

Talking to the business community, Mian Zahid Hussain said that circular debt was a major threat to the energy security of the country and no attempt but no serious attempt was made to eradicate it.

He noted that hundreds of billions of rupees of electricity theft is being ignored, huge losses are being incurred during distribution and transmission of electricity while instead of recovering billions of rupees bills, and the burden is being shifted on the consumers.

He said that all measures including new agreements with IPPs, adjustment in electricity tariff, increase in electricity tariff and amendment in NEPRA Act have not yielded any result as the government has not adopted any clear policy in this regard in the last three years.



The business leader noted that unless a clear strategy is adopted, the infamous debt will continue to shake the foundations of the economy.

Mian Zahid Hussain further said that apart from electricity, the situation in the gas sector is also worrisome.

The circular debt of state-owned gas companies has exceeded Rs670 billion.

The debt of SNGPL is Rs400 billion while Sui Southern is stuck in debt of Rs270 billion while the government has also increased the gas tariff for the industry which is generating its own electricity which is affecting production and exports.

The reason for the increase in gas tariff is the untimely purchase of LNG by the government, and now we are paying nineteen and twenty dollars per MMBtu, which has put an unnecessary burden of billions of rupees on the national exchequer.

Those who damaged the energy sector have not been asked by authorities, but masses are being punished for the blunders of bureaucracy, he said, adding that gas scarcity is hitting masses and the industrial sector across the country.