Power supply situation will far better this year: Dastgir

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Minister for Power says we have added two thousand megawatts of electricity through the use of domestic Thar Coal.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 11th, 20223) Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir has said the power supply situation this summer will be far better as compared to the previous year due to better management of present government.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said we have added two thousand megawatts of electricity through the use of domestic Thar Coal. He said the use of local coal for power generation will also bring down the prices of electricity. He said it is also our effort to use local fuel for electricity generation and minimize the imports of furnace oil.

The Minister for Power said bidding for the first solar project is taking place on the 7th of next month and work on it will be started by the end of this year.

Khurram Dastgir said focus of the incumbent government is construction of the country while that of PTI Chairman Imran Khan is to stoke chaos and anarchy. He said the 2018 elections were manipulated and the consequences of which are still being faced by us in the form of economic crisis including shortage of wheat, sugar and fertilizers.

He said 90% increase was witnessed in the debt and liabilities of the country during the PTI tenure.

The Minister for Power stressed for simultaneous conduct of elections in the country saying it is important for transparency as well as to take the country towards stability.

He said it is our effort that the general elections due later this year, are held in a free, fair and transparent manner without any unconstitutional interference. He said the elections should be such that truly represent the public opinion. He said the Senate and the Joint sitting of the parliament have also passed resolutions, demanding simultaneous conduct of elections.

The Minister for Power also prayed the Supreme Court of Pakistan to constitute a full court to address the constitutional crisis through collective wisdom. He said the Prime Minister himself has stated that the decision of the full court will be acceptable to us.