Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Power Supply Situation Will Far Better This Year: Dastgir

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 11, 2023 | 10:04 PM

Power supply situation will far better this year: Dastgir

The Minister for Power says we have added two thousand megawatts of electricity through the use of domestic Thar Coal.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 11th, 20223) Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir has said the power supply situation this summer will be far better as compared to the previous year due to better management of present government.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said we have added two thousand megawatts of electricity through the use of domestic Thar Coal. He said the use of local coal for power generation will also bring down the prices of electricity. He said it is also our effort to use local fuel for electricity generation and minimize the imports of furnace oil.

The Minister for Power said bidding for the first solar project is taking place on the 7th of next month and work on it will be started by the end of this year.

Khurram Dastgir said focus of the incumbent government is construction of the country while that of PTI Chairman Imran Khan is to stoke chaos and anarchy. He said the 2018 elections were manipulated and the consequences of which are still being faced by us in the form of economic crisis including shortage of wheat, sugar and fertilizers.

He said 90% increase was witnessed in the debt and liabilities of the country during the PTI tenure.

The Minister for Power stressed for simultaneous conduct of elections in the country saying it is important for transparency as well as to take the country towards stability.

He said it is our effort that the general elections due later this year, are held in a free, fair and transparent manner without any unconstitutional interference. He said the elections should be such that truly represent the public opinion. He said the Senate and the Joint sitting of the parliament have also passed resolutions, demanding simultaneous conduct of elections.

The Minister for Power also prayed the Supreme Court of Pakistan to constitute a full court to address the constitutional crisis through collective wisdom. He said the Prime Minister himself has stated that the decision of the full court will be acceptable to us.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Senate Shortage Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Supreme Court Electricity Parliament Thar Oil Stoke Khurram Dastgir Khan 2018 Government Wheat Court

Recent Stories

Justice Isa meets CJP Bandial day after parliament ..

Justice Isa meets CJP Bandial day after parliament’s joint session

5 minutes ago
 Net Zero by 2050 without nuclear energy is impossi ..

Net Zero by 2050 without nuclear energy is impossible: Mohamed Al Hammadi

36 minutes ago
 Zayed Humanitarian Day renders humanitarian work a ..

Zayed Humanitarian Day renders humanitarian work as basis of UAE&#039;s national ..

36 minutes ago
 Dubai Municipality launches innovative platform fa ..

Dubai Municipality launches innovative platform facilitating investment opportun ..

36 minutes ago
 Ramadan Nights 2023 draws thousands of visitors in ..

Ramadan Nights 2023 draws thousands of visitors in first week

36 minutes ago
 Sania Mirza stuns fans with series of vibrant phot ..

Sania Mirza stuns fans with series of vibrant photographs

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.