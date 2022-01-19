Powerful Explosion Rocks Oil Pipeline in Turkey, Fire Breaks Out - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) A powerful explosion rocked an oil pipeline in the city of Kahramanmaras in southeastern Turkey, a fire broke out, and the nearby route was closed, A haber broadcaster reported.

The authorities are concerned that the fire, which already spread to the Kahramanmaras-Gaziantep highway, will spread to residential areas, the broadcaster reported.

Because of the fire, many firefighters were sent to the area and ambulances, the highway is closed to two-way traffic. There is no information about the casualties at the moment.