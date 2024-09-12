Powering Growth: CCP Approves Merger In Consumer Electronics Sector
Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2024 | 08:30 PM
The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has granted approval for the merger between M/s. DWP Engineering Industries (Private) Limited and M/s. Digital World Pakistan (Private) Limited, as per the Scheme of Arrangement
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has granted approval for the merger between M/s. DWP Engineering Industries (Private) Limited and M/s. Digital World Pakistan (Private) Limited, as per the Scheme of Arrangement.
According to a press release issued here on Thursday, the CCP conducted a Phase I competition assessment, reviewing the business activities of both entities.
DWP Engineering Industries is a private limited company incorporated in Pakistan, specializing in the manufacturing and sale of various interrelated consumer electronics and home appliances.
Similarly, Digital World Pakistan is a private limited company engaged in the same line of business.
The CCP’s assessment identified the relevant product market as "Consumer Electronics & Home Appliances," with the geographic market being Pakistan.
Upon completion of the merger, DWP will be dissolved by Order of the High Court, and Digital World’s market share is expected to increase slightly within the relevant market.
The CCP has determined that the proposed transaction will not result in Digital World attaining a dominant position, as defined under Section 2(1)(e) of the Competition Act.
As consumer demand for electronics and appliances continues to grow, this consolidation is expected to enhance operational efficiencies and expand product offerings.
Post-transaction, Digital World’s strengthened position is anticipated to foster increased competition, spurring innovation and potentially leading to improved pricing and product quality for consumers.
Furthermore, the merger aligns with Pakistan's broader economic goals by attracting investment in the manufacturing sector, boosting local production, and supporting job creation, thus contributing to economic growth in a key industry
Recent Stories
Parliamentarians inspect & lauds facilities at IMCB I-8/3
KU, ICAN signs MoU to enhance quality life of children, young adults
Canadian High Commissioner meets Amir Muqam
Lahore Police to check supply of prohibited weapons
Brig. (R) Alauddin visits FJWU
Vegetable market in Ravi City to be best market of Asia
Naat competitions held at PAC
CM Sindh calls on President Zardari
SAU launches 10 million tree plantation drive to combat climate change
Bahria Town becomes title sponsor of Champions One-Day Cup
Court reserves verdict in bail pleas of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi
Pakistan, Malaysia, India earn victories in Asian Champions Trophy
More Stories From Business
-
ECB cuts rates again as inflation slows1 hour ago
-
State Bank issues clarification on designing new notes1 hour ago
-
CCoSOEs approves categorization of NHA, Pakistan Post2 hours ago
-
Land acquisition for Buner Marble city to complete within 2 months4 hours ago
-
PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 365 points4 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 10 paisa against dollar48 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Russia to sign agreement for enhancing agricultural, industrial cooperation4 hours ago
-
Yango Helps Fulfil Driver's Dream: Supporting a Father's Journey to Secure His Son’s Medical Care4 hours ago
-
Stocks rally on cooler US inflation, before ECB rate call49 minutes ago
-
Pak-Russia to sing agreement for enhancing agricultural, industrial cooperation5 hours ago
-
Pakistan Chairs 23rd meeting of SCO ministers responsible for foreign economy, trade5 hours ago
-
Markets rally with Wall St after US inflation eases further45 minutes ago