PPA call for further increase in prices of poultry items

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA) on Monday called for a further increase in the prices of chicken and there was an increase observed in the prices of poultry items in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

According to the APP market survey, in the last week in the twin cities, a 40 percent increase was observed in the price of chicken, while the last two months 30 percent increase in the price of poultry eggs.

According to the survey, the price of live chicken in the twin cities was between Rs 380 and 420 per kg in the last week of this month of January.

Similarly, chicken meat is sold at Rs 640 to 680 per kg in the market of both cities.

During this time, it was also found that poultry eggs used to be sold at Rs. 280 to Rs. 300 per dozen in the market of both cities.

Meanwhile, while talking to APP, Asim Chaudhry, the buyer of chicken in the market, said that the price of poultry chicken is increasing continuously and it is now beyond the reach of the poor and middle-class people.

He said that the government should take steps to control the price of chicken.

Speaking to APP, former chairman PPA Khalil Sattar said that chicken feed ingredients are being imported which is increasing the cost of doing business.

Due to this demand and supply issue, the prices of poultry have been continuously increasing, he said.

On this occasion, poultry feed industrialist and Senior Vice President of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Hamza Sarosh said that soybean is included in the basic ingredients of poultry feed.

He said that at present the import of soybeans has stopped and several ships of soybeans are stopped at Karachi port and one ship has been released yet.

Hamza said that soybeans for poultry feed are imported from America, Brazil and Argentina.

Meanwhile, talking to APP, ex-chairman Poultry Association Rana Sajjad said that the poultry industry is facing many difficulties at the moment.

He said that the reason for the increase in poultry prices at this time is the demand and supply issue.