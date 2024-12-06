Open Menu

PPA For Removing Cap On Chicken Meat Price

Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2024 | 06:50 PM

PPA for removing cap on chicken meat price

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA-North Region) Vice Chairman Malik Muhammad Sharif has demanded of the authorities concerned to remove capping on poultry meat prices.

In a media statement here Friday, he said that poultry is the most organized sector in agriculture, and at present, this sector is fulfilling 40 percent of the meat consumption, besides providing employment to around 1.5 million individual. Poultry meat and egg prices are determined by the basic principles of supply and demand. However, different seasons also affect the supply and demand of chicken eggs and meat, which leads to price variations. Other factors that affect the prices of poultry products are Islamic festivals, disease at farms, power load-shedding and inflation etc.

Poultry product prices are self-regulated by these factors. Which are neither under the control of poultry farmers nor public sectors.

Poultry product prices fall due to limited or high demand. Apart from increasing the production and supply of poultry products, no other method is proven effective. Any intervention by the public sector to deal with low prices of poultry products is counterproductive. And the poultry farmers face a lot of crisis and are forced to close their business.

He said the relevant departments have fixed chicken meat price at Rs 600, asserting that it is the upper limit, while no lower limit is fixed. Chicken (meat) being a perishable item cannot be kept at farms for more than four to five days. Approximately a loss of about Rs 5.5 to Rs 6 million on a single shed is being faced by poultry farmer, he claimed.

PPA (NR) Vice Chairman Malik Muhammad Sharif urged the Punjab government to withdraw capping on chicken meat prices so as to save this sector from collapse.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Government Of Punjab Agriculture Price Media From Million Employment

Recent Stories

ICC postpones board meeting on Champions Trophy 20 ..

ICC postpones board meeting on Champions Trophy 2025 once again

7 minutes ago
 Bahria Town Championship T20 Cup set start tomorro ..

Bahria Town Championship T20 Cup set start tomorrow  

1 hour ago
 Pacers help Bangladesh beat Pakistan in U19 Asia C ..

Pacers help Bangladesh beat Pakistan in U19 Asia Cup semi-final

1 hour ago
 Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan take part in Maharasht ..

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan take part in Maharashtra CM’s oath taking ceremony

2 hours ago
 IHC reprimands police for arresting ordinary citiz ..

IHC reprimands police for arresting ordinary citizens under pretext of protest

2 hours ago
 Say Goodbye to Multitasking Issues – The realme ..

Say Goodbye to Multitasking Issues – The realme 13+ 5G is Built for Multitaske ..

2 hours ago
Bushra Bibi says she is not a woman who runs away

Bushra Bibi says she is not a woman who runs away

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024

10 hours ago
 50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in ..

50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in 24 hours

19 hours ago
 IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & ..

IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & gender equality in media

19 hours ago
 Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored s ..

Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored scholarships fail to return

19 hours ago

More Stories From Business