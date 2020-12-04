PPCSTI president calls for measures to boost tourism activities

President Peshawar Chamber of Small Trade and Industries (PPCSTI) Muhammad Adnan Jalil called on Sri Lankan High Commissioner Vice Admiral Mohan Wijewickrama and discussed issues of mutual interest

Talking to APP, the PPCSTI president said the meeting held in Islamabad remained very productive wherein a range of matters were taken up pertaining to bilateral trade relations, people to people contact, exchange of business delegations' visits and measures on promotion tourism sector.

He said that the two countries enjoyed friendly relations and opined that the relations between them could be further strengthened by taking measures for promotion of tourism in Pakistan which housed a number of attractive historical sites for Sri Lankan visitors.

He said that currently about 20,000 tourists from Sri Lanka visit Pakistan per annum and the number could be enhanced by encouraging them through various measures.

Similarly, Muhammad Adnan Jalil said that there was conducive environment in Pakistan which had vast opportunities for investment and the Sri Lankan business community could take avail those opportunities by injecting investments in various sectors.