PPD Refutes Reports Of PTI Chairman’s Meeting With IMF

Faizan Hashmi Published November 16, 2023 | 11:15 PM

PPD refutes reports of PTI Chairman's meeting with IMF

The Punjab Prisons Department (PPD) on Thursday dismissed the fake news report on social media and some TV channels regarding the meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman, with International Monetary Fund (IMF) and European Union representatives in Adiala Jail Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) The Punjab Prisons Department (PPD) on Thursday dismissed the fake news report on social media and some tv channels regarding the meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman, with International Monetary Fund (IMF) and European Union representatives in Adiala Jail Rawalpindi.

The PPD spokesperson, in a statement issued today, clarified that the news quoting Chaudhary Pervez Elahi, as reported on social media and some TV channels, is baseless and contrary to the facts.

He stated that there was no such meeting of International Monetary Fund (IMF) and European Union representatives with the Chairman of PTI in Adiala Jail, nor does any question of such a meeting arise.

PTI Chairman and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi are kept in separate barracks in Adiala Jail, which are more than 500 meters apart. Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi had never met PTI Chairman in Adiala Jail and never had any contact with him. Apart from his family and the lawyers, no one had met Chairman PTI, he added.

The spokesman mentioned that a regular record of meetings with family and lawyers is prepared. The security of Adiala Jail is monitored by more than 300 CCTV cameras in the control room of the IG Prisons Punjab office, he informed.

