Open Menu

PPIB DG Stresses Need To Harness Hydropower Potential

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2024 | 09:53 PM

PPIB DG stresses need to harness hydropower potential

Director General Hydropower of Private Power & Infrastructure Board (PPIB), Dr Engineer Munawar Iqbal has said that there is a need to harness the country's hydropower potential to add clean and green electricity to the national grid system for sustainable economic development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Director General Hydropower of Private Power & Infrastructure board (PPIB), Dr Engineer Munawar Iqbal has said that there is a need to harness the country's hydropower potential to add clean and green electricity to the national grid system for sustainable economic development.

"Pakistan has been blessed with huge resources for generating hydel and renewable energy (RE). The private sector should focus on investment in this sector in collaboration with the government," he added.

The PPIB was paying special attention to power generation from local resources, especially hydel, wind and solar energy, he said during a meeting with Acting President of ICCI Engineer Azhar Islamat at the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, a news release stated on Wednesday.

He said that the Pakistani investors should come forward and take advantage of the immense opportunities for investment in clean and green energy.

There were vast opportunities in the energy sector and investors should benefit from them, he added.

He said that his organization had so far successfully added over 18,000 megawatts (MW) of electricity to the national grid through Independent Power Producers (IPPs), which was about 50% of the total installed capacity.

He said that the PPIB was providing a one-window facility to investors and lenders in that regard.

He further said that at present the share of hydel in the energy mix was 25%, followed by solar energy with 6% and thermal with 69%. He further said that a target of 62% energy had been set through RE and hydel resources.

"We intend to increase the reliance on local resources, the target is to add more green energy to the system in the next 10 years."

Acting ICCI President Engineer Azhar islam said that the availability of cheap energy played a key role in promoting business and economic activities, but electricity generated from oil was very expensive for the business community.

He said that electricity generated from renewable sources was also clean and environmentally friendly. He urged the government to take all possible measures to increase the production of electricity from renewable sources including hydropower to generate cheap electricity, reduce the import bill, improve the competitiveness of the industry and increase exports, which will improve the economy rapidly.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Electricity Exports Import Business Oil Chamber Commerce All From Government Industry Share

Recent Stories

ATC declares 30 PTI workers as POs

ATC declares 30 PTI workers as POs

5 minutes ago
 7 killed, 1270 injured in 1181 RTCs in Punjab

7 killed, 1270 injured in 1181 RTCs in Punjab

5 minutes ago
 Dollar continues its upward trajectory against rup ..

Dollar continues its upward trajectory against rupee

16 minutes ago
 SC adjourns case against commercial usage of state ..

SC adjourns case against commercial usage of state land

7 minutes ago
 FIA, SSDO join hands to address human trafficking, ..

FIA, SSDO join hands to address human trafficking, migrants smuggling

11 minutes ago
 JKLF is optimistic about the acquittal of its jail ..

JKLF is optimistic about the acquittal of its jailed supremo, Yasin Malik

7 minutes ago
SC sends GB judges appointments case to committee ..

SC sends GB judges appointments case to committee for larger bench

7 minutes ago
 CM inaugurates upgraded wards of Shaikh Zayed Hosp ..

CM inaugurates upgraded wards of Shaikh Zayed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan

7 minutes ago
 Keel Laying Ceremony of second HANGOR Class Submar ..

Keel Laying Ceremony of second HANGOR Class Submarine held at Karachi Shipyard

7 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 9 official anthem ‘Khul ke Khel’ relea ..

HBL PSL 9 official anthem ‘Khul ke Khel’ released

34 minutes ago
 Italy fines BAT, Amazon over heated tobacco ads

Italy fines BAT, Amazon over heated tobacco ads

5 minutes ago
 Police station torching case: ATC orders attachmen ..

Police station torching case: ATC orders attachment of property of 7 PTI leaders

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business