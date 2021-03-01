UrduPoint.com
PPLA Stages Protest Against Rise In Yarn Price

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 07:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Power Looms Association (PPLA) on Monday staged a protest demonstration and camp at Chungi No 14 in the city against rising prices of yarn in the domestic markets.

Central leader of PPLA Khalid Qandeel Sindhu said prices of yarn rose by 60 per cent in a month.

He said price of a 45-kg yarn bag has increased by Rs 15000 to 25000.

He said that 50 per cent of power loom units were closed in Multan due to rise in price of acrylic, cotton and staple polyester yarn.

