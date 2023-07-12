Open Menu

PPMA Delegation Calls On Chairman FBR, Discuss Sale Tax Regime

Faizan Hashmi Published July 12, 2023 | 07:40 PM

PPMA delegation calls on Chairman FBR, discuss sale tax regime

A delegation of Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA) Wednesday called on the Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Asim Ahmad and discussed issues related to sale tax regime governing the pharma sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :A delegation of Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA) Wednesday called on the Chairman Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Asim Ahmad and discussed issues related to sale tax regime governing the pharma sector.

The delegation was led by Chairman PPMA Syed Farooq Bukhari including members as well as ex Chairman of the Association, said a press release.

The meeting was also attended by Member IR-Policy FBR Afaq Ahmad Qureshi.

The delegation invited Chairman FBR to attend the Pharma Export Seminar on July 12 and several other operational issues were also discussed during the meeting.

The chairman assured the delegation of all possible support for resolution of issues being faced by the Pharma industry.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Sale July FBR All Industry

Recent Stories

Teenage boy electrocuted in Faisalabad

Teenage boy electrocuted in Faisalabad

29 minutes ago
 Link flyover (Exit Ramp) towards Jhumra road from ..

Link flyover (Exit Ramp) towards Jhumra road from Abdullahpur flyover approved

29 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif vows to utilize all ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif vows to utilize all resources for country's develo ..

29 minutes ago
 Martyrs pride of nation: J&K National Front

Martyrs pride of nation: J&K National Front

47 minutes ago
 NAB hand over Rs 7.4 million to departments after ..

NAB hand over Rs 7.4 million to departments after recovery

20 minutes ago
 Van owner's association irks over illegal collecti ..

Van owner's association irks over illegal collection of amount from transporters ..

47 minutes ago
Campaign against LPG cylinders in public transport ..

Campaign against LPG cylinders in public transport intensified

47 minutes ago
 GB government approves another project for LMS la ..

GB government approves another project for LMS lab establishment in government ..

47 minutes ago
 Arrangements finalized to deal flood like situatio ..

Arrangements finalized to deal flood like situation: DC

47 minutes ago
 UN Trade Chief Hopes to Resolve Russian Agricultur ..

UN Trade Chief Hopes to Resolve Russian Agricultural Bank's SWIFT Issue, Proposa ..

20 minutes ago
 Bank of Canada Hikes Rate by 25 Basis Points to 5% ..

Bank of Canada Hikes Rate by 25 Basis Points to 5%, Continues Quantitative Tight ..

20 minutes ago
 UC Secretary arrested for taking bribe

UC Secretary arrested for taking bribe

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Business