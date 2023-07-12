PPMA delegation calls on Chairman FBR, discuss sale tax regime

A delegation of Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA) Wednesday called on the Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Asim Ahmad and discussed issues related to sale tax regime governing the pharma sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :A delegation of Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA) Wednesday called on the Chairman Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Asim Ahmad and discussed issues related to sale tax regime governing the pharma sector.

The delegation was led by Chairman PPMA Syed Farooq Bukhari including members as well as ex Chairman of the Association, said a press release.

The meeting was also attended by Member IR-Policy FBR Afaq Ahmad Qureshi.

The delegation invited Chairman FBR to attend the Pharma Export Seminar on July 12 and several other operational issues were also discussed during the meeting.

The chairman assured the delegation of all possible support for resolution of issues being faced by the Pharma industry.