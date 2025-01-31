Open Menu

PPP KP Rejects Imposition Of Tax On Agriculture Income

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2025 | 05:40 PM

PPP KP rejects imposition of tax on agriculture income

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Provincial president Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha has the imposition of termed the tax on agricultural income as an anti-farmer act, tantamount to economic murder of the farmers in the province.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he said that expensive fertilizers, spurious agro-medicines and rising cost of production have already hurt agriculture, and now this cruel tax will make farmers suffer even more.

He said that governments around the world give subsidies to promote agriculture, but the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has made it difficult for farmers to continue farming by putting more burden on them.

He warned the provincial government to withdraw the decision of the imposition of agricultural tax with immediate effect, otherwise, PPP will also join hands with farmers in their protest against it.

Syed Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha said that the Tehreek-e-Insaf government has always taken decisions against the public interest and now the farmers are also robbed of their rights.

The imposition of tax on agricultural income is not acceptable, and if the government does not withdraw this decision, the farmers will besiege the provincial assembly, he added.

He urged the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa against giving assent to this anti-people bill and the government should come to its senses, otherwise the People's Party will join hands with farmers to resist it on every forum.

