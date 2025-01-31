PPP KP Rejects Imposition Of Tax On Agriculture Income
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2025 | 05:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Provincial president Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha has the imposition of termed the tax on agricultural income as an anti-farmer act, tantamount to economic murder of the farmers in the province.
In a statement issued here on Friday, he said that expensive fertilizers, spurious agro-medicines and rising cost of production have already hurt agriculture, and now this cruel tax will make farmers suffer even more.
He said that governments around the world give subsidies to promote agriculture, but the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has made it difficult for farmers to continue farming by putting more burden on them.
He warned the provincial government to withdraw the decision of the imposition of agricultural tax with immediate effect, otherwise, PPP will also join hands with farmers in their protest against it.
Syed Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha said that the Tehreek-e-Insaf government has always taken decisions against the public interest and now the farmers are also robbed of their rights.
The imposition of tax on agricultural income is not acceptable, and if the government does not withdraw this decision, the farmers will besiege the provincial assembly, he added.
He urged the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa against giving assent to this anti-people bill and the government should come to its senses, otherwise the People's Party will join hands with farmers to resist it on every forum.
Recent Stories
DGR leads delegation to Oman for talks on education, culture, heritage
Dubai DET partners with Dubai Basketball to enhance emirate’s position as glob ..
UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Nauru on Independence Day
UAE expresses solidarity with India, offers condolences over victims of stampede ..
Al Ain Zoo offers free entry for senior citizens
Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia inaugurate first direct flights to Addis Ababa
TRENDS, Salam Centre for Countering Extremism Studies sign agreement
Ghitha Holding revenue reaches AED4.97 billion in 2024
Zayed Award for Human Fraternity announces 2025 honorees
China sees surge in tourist numbers during Spring Festival holiday
UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for February
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs International Humanitarian and Philanthropic ..
More Stories From Business
-
PPP KP rejects imposition of tax on agriculture income5 minutes ago
-
CCP, SECP hold joint meeting to strengthen regulatory cooperation45 minutes ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs1,500 per tola to Rs.291,8002 hours ago
-
SPI goes down by 0.36pc, decelerates to 0.44pc on YoY basis3 hours ago
-
Chicken prices increases by Rs 65 as compare with previous month in twin cities5 hours ago
-
Turkish stock exchange opens Friday up5 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes7 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates7 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 January 20258 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 January 20259 hours ago
-
No survivors from plane, helicopter collision in Washington18 hours ago
-
TDAP organizes "Increasing Exports on Furniture" seminar18 hours ago