PPP Wants To Save Country From Constitutional Crisis: Federal Minister For Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar

Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2023 | 11:14 PM

Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar Monday said Pakistan Peoples Party wanted to save the country from constitutional crisis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar Monday said Pakistan Peoples Party wanted to save the country from constitutional crisis.

He said this in a press conference at the residence of Awami National Party leader Main Iftikhar Ahmed.

The supplementary grant was not rejected by the cabinet but rather by the parliament, these things are leading to constitutional conflict, he added.

