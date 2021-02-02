UrduPoint.com
PPPA Approves Up Gradation Of Pakistan Post On Business Mode

Tue 02nd February 2021 | 10:41 PM

The 6th Executive Committee of The Board Of Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) on Tuesday accorded approval to the up-gradation and revamping of Pakistan Post logistics business on PPP mode

The Chief Executive Officer of PPPA Malik Ahmad informed that this project is expected to optimize current services of Pakistan Post, offer innovative products and services and other revenue streams of supply chain and logistics management that cater to industry and corporate sector needs.

On the up gradation of Pakistan Post, he said that the better utilization of the funds allocated for the purpose is the top priority of the Government.

The board also approved the hiring of consultants for operational readiness and hiring of consultants for financial matters of PPPA.

The board directed PPPA to strictly follow PPRA rules and regulations in the hiring process of the consultants.

The Executive Committee of Board meeting was attended by the Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, Secretary Planning Mathar Niaz Rana, Secretary Communications Zafar Hasan, Secretary Finance, CEO PPPA Authority Maik Ahmad Khan, Member Private Sector Development Asim Saeed and senior officials from Government and Private agencies.

Executive Committee of the PPPA reviewed the current status and progress of the various projects under PPPA mode.

During the meeting, the Board was given briefing on the role and functions of the PPP Authority, portfolio and financing gaps to be addressed by project development fund.

It was informed that PPPA currently reviewing 47 projects, initially engaged with Implementation Agencies for these projects, assisting them by evaluations concept proposals, financial screening, assistance in advisory services and feasibility studies.

The CEO PPPA clarified that under the progressive vision of the current Government which has ended years of policy fragmentation, the Authority has a risk management, facilitation and financial advisory role for Federal PPP projects and not a regulatory or executing/implementation role.

More Stories From Business

