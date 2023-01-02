PQ Activity

UrduPoint.com

Published January 02, 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Shipping activities reported at the Port on Sunday,where three ships namely, APL Barcelona, Leni and Al-Salam II carrying Containers, Wheat and Gas oil, berthed at Qasim International Containers Terminal, Grain & Fertilizer Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile five more ships, MSC Rania, Levantes, Mild Bloom, SC Falcon and Ocean Pioneer carrying Containers, Wheat and Palm oil also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hour.

A total of 07 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, APL Barcelona and Orhan Gas left the Port on Monday morning, while two more ships, Josco Changzhou and Ardmore Chippewa are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo volume of 117,941 tonnes, comprising 73,668 tonnes imports cargo and 44,273 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,365` Containers (996 TEUs Imports and 2,369 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 19 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 02 ships, High Sea and MSC Rania & another ship 'Maersk Boston' carrying Palm oil and Containers are expected to take berths at LCT and QICT on Monday.

