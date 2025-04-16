PQ Activity
Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2025 | 08:48 PM
Shipping activity was reported at the Port Qasim where five ships, SM Kaveri, MSC Positano, MSC Yamuna-VI, Sinar Toraja and Lebrethah carrying Container, LPG and LNG berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal and Engro Elengy Terminal respectively Tuesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Shipping activity was reported at the Port Qasim where five ships, SM Kaveri, MSC Positano, MSC Yamuna-VI, Sinar Toraja and Lebrethah carrying Container, LPG and LNG berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal and Engro Elengy Terminal respectively Tuesday.
Meanwhile four more ships, CMA CGM Don Pascuale, Sotka, Al-Soor-II and Maritime Guardian scheduled to load/offload Container, Lentils, Gas oil and Gasoline also arrived at outer anchorage during last 24 hours.
A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them containers ship ‘SM Kaveri’ left the port today morning, while six more ships, MSC Yamuna-VI, MSC Positano, Fubao, Corona, Victoria Glory and Sinar Toraja are expected to sail on today afternoon.
Cargo volume of 267,997 tonnes, comprising 213,489 tonnes imports cargo and 54,508 export cargo carried in 6,450 Containers (3,683 TEUs Imports & 2,767 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
There are 12 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Ken Star, DM Condor, IVS North Bewick and MSC Robrta-V & two more ships, CMA CGM Verdi and George Washington carrying Soya Bean Seed, Chemicals, Coal and Container are expected to take berths at FAP, EVTL, PIBT and QICT are respectively on today Wednesday,while another containers ship ‘Spil Kartika’ is due to expected arrive at outer anchorage on Thursday.
APP/MSQ
Recent Stories
Aviation sector contributes 18.2% to UAE's GDP: IATA
Mansour bin Zayed receives Bahraini Ambassador to UAE
Renowned Emirati physician launches book on UAE’s healthcare evolution at Abu ..
MENA's first Centre for Advanced Neuro Biochemical Diagnostics launched
ADEX participates in TXF Middle East & Africa 2025 to advance regional export fi ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints new CEOs at Knowledge and Human Development Authori ..
AI triumphs in world’s most sophisticated autonomous drone race in Abu Dhabi
Dubai Maritime Authority reports outstanding performance in 2024
UAE leader in development of Low Carbon Aviation Fuel: IATA
GCWUF takes lead in women empowerment and mentoring programme
Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi witnesses launch of HSE EXPO 2025
Department of Health – Abu Dhabi unveils 'Genomics For Longevity' report
More Stories From Business
-
RCCI hosts Ethiopia Business Forum18 minutes ago
-
ICCI, NCC host training session to promote compliance culture for int'l trade2 hours ago
-
'HEMS 2025, International Expo' to commence on Thursday2 hours ago
-
SACM inaugurated dedicated electric feeder for SIE Havelian Abbottabad-22 hours ago
-
PRA tax on services recommended for waiver2 hours ago
-
PDWP approves R.3.463b development scheme2 hours ago
-
SECP Commissioner Insurance participate in implementation meeting on insurance3 hours ago
-
Gold price reaches all-time high in Pakistan after consecutive second day increase3 hours ago
-
LSMI output decrease 1.90pc in 8 months4 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 755 points4 hours ago
-
Grand forum held to mobilize business community for single country exhibition in Addis Ababa4 hours ago
-
Haroon for institutional reforms to enhance skill training4 hours ago