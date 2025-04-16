PQ Activity

Shipping activity was reported at the Port Qasim where five ships, SM Kaveri, MSC Positano, MSC Yamuna-VI, Sinar Toraja and Lebrethah carrying Container, LPG and LNG berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal and Engro Elengy Terminal respectively Tuesday

Meanwhile four more ships, CMA CGM Don Pascuale, Sotka, Al-Soor-II and Maritime Guardian scheduled to load/offload Container, Lentils, Gas oil and Gasoline also arrived at outer anchorage during last 24 hours.

A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them containers ship ‘SM Kaveri’ left the port today morning, while six more ships, MSC Yamuna-VI, MSC Positano, Fubao, Corona, Victoria Glory and Sinar Toraja are expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 267,997 tonnes, comprising 213,489 tonnes imports cargo and 54,508 export cargo carried in 6,450 Containers (3,683 TEUs Imports & 2,767 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 12 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Ken Star, DM Condor, IVS North Bewick and MSC Robrta-V & two more ships, CMA CGM Verdi and George Washington carrying Soya Bean Seed, Chemicals, Coal and Container are expected to take berths at FAP, EVTL, PIBT and QICT are respectively on today Wednesday,while another containers ship ‘Spil Kartika’ is due to expected arrive at outer anchorage on Thursday.

