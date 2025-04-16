Open Menu

PQ Activity

Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2025 | 08:48 PM

PQ Activity

Shipping activity was reported at the Port Qasim where five ships, SM Kaveri, MSC Positano, MSC Yamuna-VI, Sinar Toraja and Lebrethah carrying Container, LPG and LNG berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal and Engro Elengy Terminal respectively Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Shipping activity was reported at the Port Qasim where five ships, SM Kaveri, MSC Positano, MSC Yamuna-VI, Sinar Toraja and Lebrethah carrying Container, LPG and LNG berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal and Engro Elengy Terminal respectively Tuesday.

Meanwhile four more ships, CMA CGM Don Pascuale, Sotka, Al-Soor-II and Maritime Guardian scheduled to load/offload Container, Lentils, Gas oil and Gasoline also arrived at outer anchorage during last 24 hours.

A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them containers ship ‘SM Kaveri’ left the port today morning, while six more ships, MSC Yamuna-VI, MSC Positano, Fubao, Corona, Victoria Glory and Sinar Toraja are expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 267,997 tonnes, comprising 213,489 tonnes imports cargo and 54,508 export cargo carried in 6,450 Containers (3,683 TEUs Imports & 2,767 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 12 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Ken Star, DM Condor, IVS North Bewick and MSC Robrta-V & two more ships, CMA CGM Verdi and George Washington carrying Soya Bean Seed, Chemicals, Coal and Container are expected to take berths at FAP, EVTL, PIBT and QICT are respectively on today Wednesday,while another containers ship ‘Spil Kartika’ is due to expected arrive at outer anchorage on Thursday.

APP/MSQ

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Aviation sector contributes 18.2% to UAE's GDP: IA ..

Aviation sector contributes 18.2% to UAE's GDP: IATA

19 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives Bahraini Ambassador to ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives Bahraini Ambassador to UAE

19 minutes ago
 Renowned Emirati physician launches book on UAE’ ..

Renowned Emirati physician launches book on UAE’s healthcare evolution at Abu ..

19 minutes ago
 MENA's first Centre for Advanced Neuro Biochemical ..

MENA's first Centre for Advanced Neuro Biochemical Diagnostics launched

34 minutes ago
 ADEX participates in TXF Middle East & Africa 2025 ..

ADEX participates in TXF Middle East & Africa 2025 to advance regional export fi ..

49 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints new CEOs at Knowledge ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints new CEOs at Knowledge and Human Development Authori ..

1 hour ago
AI triumphs in world’s most sophisticated autono ..

AI triumphs in world’s most sophisticated autonomous drone race in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 Dubai Maritime Authority reports outstanding perfo ..

Dubai Maritime Authority reports outstanding performance in 2024

2 hours ago
 UAE leader in development of Low Carbon Aviation F ..

UAE leader in development of Low Carbon Aviation Fuel: IATA

2 hours ago
 GCWUF takes lead in women empowerment and mentorin ..

GCWUF takes lead in women empowerment and mentoring programme

18 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi witnesses launch of HSE ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi witnesses launch of HSE EXPO 2025

2 hours ago
 Department of Health – Abu Dhabi unveils 'Genomi ..

Department of Health – Abu Dhabi unveils 'Genomics For Longevity' report

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business